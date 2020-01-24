  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Kriti Sanon gives us major fashion goals in latest photoshoot

Kriti Sanon gives us major fashion goals in latest photoshoot

Kriti Sanon gives us major fashion goals in latest photoshoot (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 15:54:56 IST

Actress Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar India has left fans in awe of her fashion statement.

Kriti's cover was shot in Switzerland's scenic city Lucerne. Dressed in cosy jackets and sporting a slicked back look with kohled eyes, Kriti is definitely imparting winter fashion goals in the true sense.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon wants to do more risky and challenging roles

"Take me back to Siwtzerland," she captioned one of the images.

"Cutie," a user commented on the picture.

"Winter fashion goals," another user wrote.

On the film front, Kriti, who wooed the audience with her roles in "Housefull 4" and "Luka Chuppi" last year, will be seen in "Mimi" and "Bachchan Pandey" in 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Travel with Bazaar for our first cover story for 2020, that takes us to scenic Lucerne, Switzerland, where we converse with the star of the moment, the spunky Kriti Sanon, alongside a panoramic view of the Alpine snowscape. . . Clothes and accessories: Coach (@coach) Watch: Tissot (@tissot_official) #ThisIsYourTime . . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Video by Antonio Gaviraghi (@anto.gav) Photographer: Alan Gelati (@alangelati) Fashion director: Edward Lalrempuia (@edwardlalrempuia) Fashion editor: Smridhi Sibal (@smridhisibal) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Makeup and hair: Bianca Hartkopf (@biancahartkopf) at Nina Klein Management (@ninakleinagency) Actor's reputation management company: Raindrop Media (@media.raindrop) Location courtesy: Bürgenstock Resort, Switzerland (@buergenstockresort) @myswitzerlandIN #BazaarIndia #KritiSanon #inlovewithswitzerland #JanuaryFebruary2020 #FirstIssue2020

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleNick Jonas steps out for dinner with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas

Nick Jonas steps out for dinner with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas

Fashion & LifestyleNakuul Mehta's Suit Suit Karda Swag

Nakuul Mehta's Suit Suit Karda Swag

Fashion & LifestylePierce Brosnan spotted in a rare outing with wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan spotted in a rare outing with wife Keely

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone becomes 1st Indian actor to feature in a global campaign of luxury brand

Deepika Padukone becomes 1st Indian actor to feature in a global campaign of luxury brand

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna flaunts her high slit dresses in style

Surbhi Chandna flaunts her high slit dresses in style

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Movie ReviewStreet Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

Street Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

NewsFinn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

Finn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger