Kriti Sanon welcomes new puppy into her family

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 14:22:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a new addition to her family -- a pup, whom she has lovingly named Phoebe.

Kriti took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself holding the puppy along with her sister Nupur Sanon.

"Phoebe! Meet the new member of our family! She is adooorraabbbllee! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or sister -- yet to be decided! @nupursanon," Kriti captioned the image.

The actress has another pet dog named Disco.

On the work front, Kriti is currently busy shooting for "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

It casts Kriti as a young surrogate mother.

Kriti apart, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011).

--IANS

dc/bg

