  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KSHMR, Alesso, Vini Vici to headline music fest Road to Ultra

KSHMR, Alesso, Vini Vici to headline music fest Road to Ultra

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Feb 2020 14:21:23 IST

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Popular Indian-American DJ KSHMR and the Psytrance duo Vini Vici will be seen headlining the upcoming edition of Music festival Ultra Worldwide's 'Road to Ultra'.

The festival is coming back to India after a hiatus of three years, and it will run across Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. It is scheduled to start from March 7 at the GMR Convention Centre, Hyderabad, followed by a second show at the Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram on March 8.

Swedish progressive house maestro Alesso and Dutch musician Nicky Romero will also perform at the music gala.

Happy to be part of the Road to Ultra, KSHMR, whose real name is Niles Hollowell Dhar, said: "I'm excited to return to India and give back to the country that's given me so much. I attribute a large part of my success to India and the country has always held a special place in my heart."

Alesso too expressed his happiness on getting an opportunity to perform among the Indian audience.

"Indian fans are passionate about the music and the music scene is amazing. India has such a long history with music and it really shows in the people and the culture. My fans' affection and love keeps bringing me back to India," Alesso stated.

--IANS

sim/dpb

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsAnupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

NewsRana Daggubati confident about his football team

Rana Daggubati confident about his football team

Fashion & Lifestyle'Butterfly Banke Tu Le Angdaai Tann Ke': Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha and others posing like a 'Butterfly'

'Butterfly Banke Tu Le Angdaai Tann Ke': Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha and others posing like a 'Butterfly'

FeatureThese 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

Movie ReviewBirds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Birds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew