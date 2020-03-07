Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K unveils her new love song 'I do'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 16:37:45 IST

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Popular singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K has released her new song titled "I do", which she describes as "a bittersweet love song".

"The meaning behind 'I do' is how you still have feelings for them despite being apart from each other. How all the places and things still remind you of them and you're confessing that you can't get them out of your head because somewhere deep down you still love them. Although you don't want to come in between their new relation, so you wish them well with their new life," Shannon said.

Written by Shannon, Maize, Louise, the song has been produced by Infinity, who has worked with artistes like Ludacris and Mary J Blige.

Shannon has also worked with Indian artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Himesh Reshammiya.

