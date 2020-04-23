Kumkum Bhagya: Shikha Singh expecting her first child

Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Shikha Singh is an Indian television actress well known for the role of Amba in Na Aana Is Des Laado and as the brave girl warrior Shikhandini in Mahabharat.

She started her career with Left Right Left as Akriti Bhat. After that, she appeared in Meri Doli Tere Angana as Amrapali on Zee TV. She was also seen in Life OK's thriller show as Shahana. She is playing the main antagonist, Alia in Kumkum Bhagya.

Shikha Singh married Karan Shah in April 2016. Now, after four, the couple is all set to become parents. They seem super-excited to embrace parenthood as they shared the happy news in a funny Instagram post. Karan, taking to Instagram, shared two pictures with “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do (sic),” Karan's caption read.

While Shikha also shared a photo on her Instagram account. In the photo Shikha flaunting her baby bump. The couple's pet dog is also by their side. Boom Boom Ciao Shikha's caption read.

