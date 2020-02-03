Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little princess Inaaya Naumi Keemu has always been popular among the media. Inaaya has a huge fan following on social media, quite like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan.

A latest video of Inaaya Naumi Keemu is becoming very viral on social media. The video has been shared by Soha on his Instagram. In which Inaaya talks with her father Kunal Kemmu in a strange language, she is very cute and wrote Fathers and daughters really do speak a language all of their own (this is just a snippet) @khemster2.

On the other hand Kunal Kemmu recently busy with his upcoming movie 'Malang'

Check out the video of Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Keemu's conversation below: