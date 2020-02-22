Kunal Kemmu: I like the idea of building a franchise

  1. Home
22 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu will return to the web space with "Abhay" season 2. He says he likes the idea of continuing a story and building a franchise.

Kunal will return as Abhay in the second instalment of the web series. His character, Abhay Pratap Singh, understands a criminal's mindset and is not afraid to go to any extent to solve a case.

Talking about the series, Kunal, who has also been part of the hit film franchise "Golmaal", said: "I like the idea of continuing a story and building a franchise as viewers have developed an affinity with the content and they know what to expect. Viewers have experienced, appreciated and are keen to watch the story continue which is motivating for an artiste."

"The first season of 'Abhay' received a fantastic response and the second season will surely push the envelope further. Personally, I enjoy watching crime thrillers and I believe that it is a genre that most people have caught on to," he added.

Produced by B.P. Singh's Fiction Factory and directed by Ken Ghosh, the shoot for the second season has begun.

"The OTT space is thriving and there is a constant need to feed this space with content which has a pulse. The format of 'Abhay' is untapped in this medium. It is among ZEE5's most successful franchises and hopefully, the second season will catch on like the first one did," Ghosh said.

It will premiere on ZEE5 this summer.

