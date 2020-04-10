Kunal Kemmu shares pic of the 'two halves' of his heart

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu on Friday posted a monochrome picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan and his daughter Inaaya.

"The Two Halves Of My Heart," Kunal captioned the image, depicting the word 'Heart' with an emoticon.

In the picture Soha is seen holding the little girl in her arms.

Seeing the picture, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan could not resist herself from dropping a comment.

"Gorgeous two,"Kareena wrote.

Apart from showcasing his photography skills, Kunal has been impressing fans with his dancing lately.

Recently, Soha posted a video of Kunal that shows him grooving to "Wakhra Swag" song.

On the work front, Kunal will be next seen in the second season of e tweb show "Abhay".

--IANS

sim/vnc