  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kunal Kemmu shares pic of the 'two halves' of his heart

Kunal Kemmu shares pic of the 'two halves' of his heart

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 20:15:35 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu on Friday posted a monochrome picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan and his daughter Inaaya.

"The Two Halves Of My Heart," Kunal captioned the image, depicting the word 'Heart' with an emoticon.

In the picture Soha is seen holding the little girl in her arms.

Seeing the picture, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan could not resist herself from dropping a comment.

"Gorgeous two,"Kareena wrote.

Apart from showcasing his photography skills, Kunal has been impressing fans with his dancing lately.

Recently, Soha posted a video of Kunal that shows him grooving to "Wakhra Swag" song.

On the work front, Kunal will be next seen in the second season of e tweb show "Abhay".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsSourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

NewsCorona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

Corona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

Siddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

NewsUsher, Lil Jon & Ludacris drop new song 'SexBeat'

Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris drop new song 'SexBeat'

NewsAnanya Panday opens up on how she feels entering the southern cinema

Ananya Panday opens up on how she feels entering the southern cinema

NewsCoronavirus scare: Rihanna buys a ventilator for her dad

Coronavirus scare: Rihanna buys a ventilator for her dad

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Song Lyrics of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Song Lyrics of 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Dhoondti Firaan by Rajan Batra

Song lyrics of Dhoondti Firaan by Rajan Batra