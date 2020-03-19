Kunal shares pic with Kareena: Too many K's in one frame

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 16:47:56 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a photograph along with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and gave a hilarious caption to it.

Kunal on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself with Kareena.

"KK AND KKK.. That's too many K's in one frame. @kareenakapoorkhan," he captioned the image.

The photograph currently has 127K likes on it.

Kunal is married to Soha Ali Khan while Kareena is married to Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan.

On the acting front, Kareena is shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha", which stars Aamir Khan.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

Kunal was last seen on screen in Mohit Suri's "Malang".

