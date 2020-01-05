Kunal Singh: Fun to reunite with Priya Tandon

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 14:29:27 IST

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Kunal Singh is happy to reunite with his former "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" co-star Priya Tandon in "Naagin 4".

"Priya and I are friends. We had earlier worked together in '...Saathiya'. It's fun to reunite with her. There are many twists and turns when it comes to my character. I'm both good and a dangerous person in the show ('Naagin 4')," said Kunal.

He is seen playing Manas who becomes the first target of the snake family.

"I was waiting since a long time and was not signing any show because the characters I was being offered were not something that excited me as an actor. So I didn't take them up and enjoyed working on my body and other skills. I did some music meanwhile," said the "Laal Ishq" actor.

"When I was offered the new season of 'Naagin', I was excited as the show is popular and I always wanted to work with the makers. I also feel the show is lucky for me and that 2020 has many opportunities in store for me," he added.

The Ekta Kapoor show also features Nia Sharma and "Dil Se Dil Tak" actress Jasmin Bhasin.

