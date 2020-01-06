  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kushal Punjabi's co-star Aartii Naagpal: Wish he'd spoken to me

Kushal Punjabi's co-star Aartii Naagpal: Wish he'd spoken to me

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 02:37:50 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Aartii Naagpal, who was working with Kushal Punjabi on a web series titled "r.p.m", is "ashamed instead of feeling sorry" on hearing about the former's suicide.

"Recently, my colleague Kushal Punjabi took this decision. I really felt ashamed on hearing this news, instead of feeling sorry. I wish he had spoken to me about his pain. Had he been daring enough to show his wounds, he would have been alive. Running away from life doesn't change reality," Aartii said, opening up to freepressjournal.in.

Grand daughter filmmaker Vithhaldas Panchotia, she is not new to such incidents. "I was literally born in the Hindi film industry and I have seen umpteen cases of suicide of film and non-film personalities. The fact is, I too have been through this internal torture for many years." She continued.

Speaking to freepressjournal.in, Aartii also opened up about her own stint with depression: "Due to my previous toxic relationship, I tried to commit suicide four times. I forgot that what was happening to me was not permanent. I was very weak and vulnerable. I had forgotten my inner strength and that I have two children. Going through a divorce since the last eight years, fighting 40 false cases, it all took a toll on me."

--IANS

vnc/sdr/

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

NewsAamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

NewsAkshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

NewsVideo: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

Video: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

NewsMiley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

Miley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

NewsPooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

Pooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

FeatureFrom Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

From Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

FeatureBirthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld