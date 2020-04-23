Kylie captures mom Kris sleeping in 'natural habitat'!

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner shared a hilarious video where she pranks her mother Kris Jenner while she is napping.

"Guys you're not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat," Kylie said as quietly while the camera panning at Kris who was sleeping, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As she further approached her mother, Kylie said: "A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

Cryptically impersonating Bear Grylls from "Man vs. Wild", Kylie mused that this "Kris Jenner" was "very dangerous."

She then made some high-pitched screams, prompting Kris to wake up.

"Are you serious? It takes you that long to wake up?" Kylie screamed.

"You guys are crazy," Kris said to Kylie and one of her friends.

Some social media users were more focused on the bed where Kris was sleeping on.

"That bed just called me broke. Here I am sleeping on a slice of bread. That outdoor bed looked peaceful af," added one other with someone else noting, "That bed a whole vibe right there," one fan said in a comment.

"Looking at this video made me realize how broke I am," another fan said.

"This video is calling me broke AF," one commented.

Another comment read: "That's a $1,000,000 nap lol."

