Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner becomes the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row, according to Forbes.

Kylie who is also the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, was named the youngest "self-made" billionaire in the world by Forbes last year when she was just 21.

No one has replaced her ever since. Forbes reports this week that Jenner has once again retained the top spot for this year's billionaire list, with a net worth of $1 billion approximately.

Jenner, 22, first bagged the top spot in the list in March 2019.

She further retained her spot in November, when she signed a million dollar deal in which she agreed to sell 51 per cent of her company to beauty giant Coty Inc. for a whopping $600 million.

The deal, which ended in January, values her business at around $1.2 billion.

The cash from the sale and her remaining 49 per cent share of the company places Jenner among just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit fortune, reports forbes.com.

At present, Kylie Jenner is one of just ten billionaires in the world under the age of 30.