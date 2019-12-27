  1. Home
Kylie Jenner buys rare Beanie Baby from Hailey and Justin Bieber's charity auction
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 10:46:27 IST

Kylie Jenner recently attended the Paddle8 charity auction held by Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin, to benefit LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts and it appears she still enjoys fads from the '90s based on her recent purchase.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old reportedly bought one of the items on display, a green crystal and cast resin limited-edition "Erin" Beanie Baby valued at $12,000.

The 9.5-inch armored doll features a clover symbol on its chest. Five such Beanie Babies were available for purchase.

During the auction, Bieber performed for the guests, as did Kylie! Grabbing the microphone, Kylie recreated her 2-second viral song "Get up and shine" to wake her daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also present at the event.

