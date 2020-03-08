Kylie Jenner enjoys a bikini-ful pool day

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 13:38:31 IST

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves as she relaxed by the pool in a bikini.

On Saturday, Jenner enjoyed her pool day along with her Kardashian family. They took selfies showing off their toned bodies and best bikini looks on social media, reports people.com.

Several of the sisters documented the pool day out on Instagram, giving their followers a behind-the-scenes look at their sexy swimwear.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, shared a shot on herself on Instagram lounging out in the sun along with Jenner, 22.

"Yin...Yang," Kim captioned the shot, referencing the pair's bikini colours with a tan and brown heart.

In the picture, Kim is seen wearing a simple black thong bikini while Kylie sports a crocheted, off-the-shoulder, tan bikini.

Kylie shared the same photograph on her Instagram page, getting a comment from Caitlyn Jenner, who wrote: "The most gorgeous women I know! Love you both!"

Kim also posted several moments from the day on her Instagram Story, showing that Kendall Jenner, who donned a forest green bikini, was in attendance along with Kim's youngest child, Psalm, who was sitting on Kendall's lap.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a revealing denim bikini. She featured in a shot while she hung out with seven-year-old daughter Penelope Disick. Scott Disick also joined in on the family pool day with son Mason Disick, 10, as seen on Kim's Instagram Story.

--IANS

sug/vin

