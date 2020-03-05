  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kylie Jenner's toe woes

Kylie Jenner's toe woes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 05:18:13 IST

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram Stories to share why her middle toe is so much shorter than the others.

She posted a video in which she addressed her "weird a**" toe and explained that it was due to a previous injury, reports mirror.co.uk.

"So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal."

She then stood up so that she could show the difference between her feet.

"So when I this (left foot) up they're all normal and like in place. And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy is like out of place. By the way I have cute a** feet," she quipped.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal For Pre Holi celebrations at the club house

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal For Pre Holi celebrations at the club house

NewsHere's what happened when Hrithik Roshan visited Chennai recently

Here's what happened when Hrithik Roshan visited Chennai recently

NewsGhar Ki Murgi Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar as a housewife who wants a break

Ghar Ki Murgi Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar as a housewife who wants a break

NewsFind out why Chris Pratt hates Tom Holland?

Find out why Chris Pratt hates Tom Holland?

NewsMariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Mariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

NewsManushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita

Manushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MALA SANTA' by Becky G

Song Lyrics of 'MALA SANTA' by Becky G

Fashion & LifestyleShraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes and other celebs quirky hairstyle

Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes and other celebs quirky hairstyle

FeatureCorona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus

Corona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus