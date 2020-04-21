Kylie Jenner sneaks out barefoot to visit best friend amid lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 21:04:42 IST

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner paid a visit to her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou amid lockdown. She went out without make-up and barefoot.

Kylie reportedly snuck out to get some snacks.

In a photograph obtained by portal TMZ, she was seen carrying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, as well as a packaged water bottle while leaving Stassie's home, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie kept it very low-key during the outing, wearing some matching tie-dye sweatshirt-pants and going barefoot while heading into her luxurious car.

She was almost unrecognizable as she chose to go make-up free, while her natural hair was pulled back into a knot.

In March, Kylie stressed the need to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a growing concern that millennials were not following good health advice put in place to contain the disease.

She has also donated $1 million to relief efforts and to provide hand sanitizer for medical professionals on the front line.

