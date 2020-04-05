  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kylie Jenner wants to have 'seven kids'

Kylie Jenner wants to have 'seven kids'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 15:18:06 IST

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Reality TV star and make-up czarina Kylie Jenner has admitted that she wants to have "seven kids", but she is "not ready" at this point in time.

Currently, Kylie is a single mother-of-one, following her split from Travis Scott.

She opened up about having more children during an appearance on her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," the 22-year-old said.

Kylie shares two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with former boyfriend Travis Scott.

She went on to explain: "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard, Ia¿m not ready for that just yet."

During a game of "Would You Rather", the appearance took a less serious turn when the make-up mogul was asked if she would rather her partner "have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent".

"I would rather he be completely silent," admitted Jenner.

"Really?" asked Karanikolaou.

To which, Kylie responded: "Absolutely. I could not handle the weird accent."

There was one exception to Kylie's rule -- if the "weird" accent was natural, it is a go.

She said: "Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine.If he didn't have an accent and then when we're intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent...absolutely not!"

--IANS

sug/sdr/

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend