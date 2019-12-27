  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kylie Minogue returns as 'Neighbours' character

Kylie Minogue returns as 'Neighbours' character

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 03:03:22 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Singer-actress Kylie Minogue took her fans back to the eighties by returning to play her iconic "Neighbours" character Charlene Robinson.

The 51-year-old played the daughter of Fred Mitchell and Madge Bishop on the long running show between 1986 and 1988.

Minogue has again slipped back into her dungarees and picked up a wrench to reprise her character in an advert for the Australian tourist board, reports mirror.co.uk.

The three-minute advert, which also stars comedian Adam Hills and features cameos from cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Ian Thorpe, sees her singing about the advantages of visiting Australia.

The star also recreates her iconic "Slow" music video - showing herself laying beside a swimming pool.

"Phew! I can finally talk about this now. It has been so hard keeping this a secret," She said after the video went live.

"That was done with nothing but pure love and we hope to see you Down Under real soon," she added.

--IANS

nn/vnc/vin

NewsVidyut Jammwal to star in a romantic thriller film

Vidyut Jammwal to star in a romantic thriller film

NewsEvan Rachel Wood calls 'Cats' worst movie she ever saw

Evan Rachel Wood calls 'Cats' worst movie she ever saw

NewsWhy Emilia Clarke's mom doesn't allow her to get drunk?

Why Emilia Clarke's mom doesn't allow her to get drunk?

News'WAM BAM' fame Gita Patel: Bollywood is making Web-series with nudity

'WAM BAM' fame Gita Patel: Bollywood is making Web-series with nudity

NewsSurbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

Surbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

NewsSonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Sonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

FeatureBirthday Special: Salman Khan's iconic dance steps

Birthday Special: Salman Khan's iconic dance steps

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D