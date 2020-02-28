Kylie shares cute pic of 'love of her life'

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi on Instagram.

In the image, the two-year-old kid is seen puffing out her lips and holding a bejewelled handbag in her hand.

"Love of my life," she captioned the image.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: "cute daughter."

Another one wrote: "So lovely."

The post comes after the cosmetics billionaire tried to trademark her daughter's name recently, reports pagesix.com.

--IANS

sim/vnc/vin