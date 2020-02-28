Kylie shares cute pic of 'love of her life'
By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Feb 2020 04:06:39 IST
Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi on Instagram.
In the image, the two-year-old kid is seen puffing out her lips and holding a bejewelled handbag in her hand.
"Love of my life," she captioned the image.
Reacting to the image, a user commented: "cute daughter."
Another one wrote: "So lovely."
The post comes after the cosmetics billionaire tried to trademark her daughter's name recently, reports pagesix.com.
--IANS
sim/vnc/vin