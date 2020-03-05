  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' fame Rushali bags short film

'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' fame Rushali bags short film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 18:46:42 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Rushali Arora, who is best known for her role in popular TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", will be seen in a short film titled "One Night Stand".

"It's a thriller. It's about rape and revenge. I took up the role because it has some new challenge for me as an artiste. It's always exciting to do different new characters, I always look for new elements," she said.

"One Night Stand" also features actor Mayank Mishra.

"For me before signing any character it is very important to make sure that the role is new to me and offers me a new challenge. I enjoy playing colourful characters on screen," Rushali added.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsEsha Gupta to make her digital debut

Esha Gupta to make her digital debut

NewsEvery Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

Every Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

NewsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Senorita" kiss moment missed

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Senorita" kiss moment missed

NewsLady Gaga announces special London tour

Lady Gaga announces special London tour

NewsCoronaVirus Alert: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus

CoronaVirus Alert: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal does Holika 'Dahan' of Iyer's phone

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal does Holika 'Dahan' of Iyer's phone

Movie ReviewOnward Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Onward Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsEsha Gupta to make her digital debut

Esha Gupta to make her digital debut

NewsEvery Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

Every Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha