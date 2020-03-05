'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' fame Rushali bags short film

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Rushali Arora, who is best known for her role in popular TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", will be seen in a short film titled "One Night Stand".

"It's a thriller. It's about rape and revenge. I took up the role because it has some new challenge for me as an artiste. It's always exciting to do different new characters, I always look for new elements," she said.

"One Night Stand" also features actor Mayank Mishra.

"For me before signing any character it is very important to make sure that the role is new to me and offers me a new challenge. I enjoy playing colourful characters on screen," Rushali added.

--IANS

sim/vnc