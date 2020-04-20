  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lady GaGa cheers for SRK during her COVID-19 relief concert

Lady GaGa cheers for SRK during her COVID-19 relief concert

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 15:33:14 IST

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Pop icon Lady Gaga was seen cheering for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during "One World: Together at Home", which celebrated healthcare workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of GaGa rooting for Shah Rukh is doing the round, which seems to be have taken from the "Shallow" hitmakers Instagram story.

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen talking about the pandemic while GaGa is heard hooting.

Several Shah Rukh fan clubs have shared the video on social media.

GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million in the US.

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

NewsAjay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

News'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction