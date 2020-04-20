Lady GaGa cheers for SRK during her COVID-19 relief concert

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Pop icon Lady Gaga was seen cheering for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during "One World: Together at Home", which celebrated healthcare workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of GaGa rooting for Shah Rukh is doing the round, which seems to be have taken from the "Shallow" hitmakers Instagram story.

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen talking about the pandemic while GaGa is heard hooting.

Several Shah Rukh fan clubs have shared the video on social media.

GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million in the US.

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

