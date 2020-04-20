  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lady GaGa concert raises $128mn for COVID-19 relief

Lady GaGa concert raises $128mn for COVID-19 relief

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 14:54:35 IST

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Pop star Lady GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million in the US.

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The "Poker face" hitmaker kicked off the special with a performance of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile" and closed the show with an all-star rendition of "The Prayer" featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The Global Citizen officials, who helped put the show together, confirmed the event raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 aid.

"Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon," the message read.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

NewsAjay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

News'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction