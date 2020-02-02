Lady Gaga 'crazy about' her new beau

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Feb 2020 14:39:48 IST

Miami, Feb 2 (IANS) Singer Lady Gaga, who is in Miami, Florida for a show, was spotted getting cozy with her new beau, whom is "crazy about".

Page Six has published photos of the singer lounging on a hotel balcony, enjoying a low-key weekend with her new flame. The 'Bad romance' hitmaker was pictured sharing a New Year's kiss with a man who appeared to be the same one recently spotted, identified as Michael, in Las Vegas, Nevada, reports eonline.com.

According to a source, the singer "has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him".

The source also told eonline.com that he was the same man she rang in 2020 with, "they had already been seeing each other for weeks".

The singer has not commented on her love life.

The source added: "They've been out and about in Los Angeles and spending a lot of time at her house. She's taking him everywhere she goes and they don't want to be part."

