  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 12:59:51 IST

The global concert will be telecast on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18.

It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who will be curating the celebrity lineup, called in to World Health Organization's novel coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.

In collaboration with Lady Gaga, the broadcast is set to feature Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, David Beckham, Lang Lang, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Maluma, John Legend, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The organisers of the global show have already have raised USD 35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga revealed on Monday. The money raised will benefit WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Related Topics

NewsAkshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

FeatureGet ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

Get ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!