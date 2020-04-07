The global concert will be telecast on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18.

It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who will be curating the celebrity lineup, called in to World Health Organization's novel coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.

In collaboration with Lady Gaga, the broadcast is set to feature Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, David Beckham, Lang Lang, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Maluma, John Legend, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The organisers of the global show have already have raised USD 35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga revealed on Monday. The money raised will benefit WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.