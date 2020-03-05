Lady Gaga announces special London tour

Lady Gaga has announced a huge London show as part of ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’, with six dates announced, including one at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of the latest single 'Stupid Love', which is a follow up to her much anticipated sixth studio album 'Chromatica'. The album is due for release on 10th April.

The latest album follows on from Gaga's fifth release Joanne from 2016.

The 'A star is born' actress has will be performing in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey. The London show will see Gaga performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.

In between studio recordings, Lady Gaga has been busy with films likes of 'American Horror Story' and 'A Star Is Born' for which she won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for her soundtrack contributions.