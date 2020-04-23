Lady Gaga is all set to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink for her upcoming album, Chromatica.

The pop icon had announced earlier that she would postpone the release of her new album due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Chromatica was originally slated to release on April 10th.

"I will announce a new 2020 release date soon. This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga shared with her fans when she announced the delay.

“And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.”

While the songstress is yet to reveal a new release date for her sixth album, Lady Gaga shared the full track list on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The 16-song set includes lead single 'Stupid Love' which has already been released.

The new album also includes a song featuring Elton John called 'Sine From Above', another song titled 'Rain On Me,' featureing Ariana Grande, while the K-pop group Blackpink are credited on a cut named 'Sour Candy.'