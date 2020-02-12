Lakme Fashion Week has finally begun. In day 1 Janhvi Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp together. 'Dhadak' fame Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder printed outfit. She accessorised her outfit with a neckpiece. Janhvi Kapoor styled her hair in soft curls.

On the other hand Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black & white outfit. The actor was handsome in a short bandhgala kurta and pants paired with a smart jacket.

Janvi Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming movie. She will be next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie is slated to release on 21 February.

Check out the Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's Lakme Fashion Week photos below:

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal looking stunning together

