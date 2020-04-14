Lakshya Kochhar: 'Second Hand' explores dichotomy in new-age relationships

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Lakshya Kochhar, who is playing an important role in the upcoming short film "Second Hand", says that the story of the film quite realistically shows a modernday relationship.

Sharing insight of his character, Lakshya said: "The film explores the dichotomy in modernday relationships through its turbulent journey, dotted with ups and downs. Till what level can you push yourself to make a relationship work? What role does your past play in being your best self in your current relationship? And how do people react when they have no options left in the relationship. Either all in or out?"

The short film is directed by Navjot Gulati and releases on the OTT platform ZEE5 on Wednesday.

Lakshya, who earlier appeared in the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold" said that in the upcoming film his character looks very "non-glamourous", and he stopped working out for a while to put on a few kilos to look the part.

He added: "To reach the psyche of the character, it was very important to browse through my own experiences. Insecurities come with love and hence the balance between being possessive and insecure is the thin thread we walk on, to make any relationship work. We live in a very complex world and too many interlinked dynamics are at play. Manoeuvring your relationship through this chaos and surviving the ride can be very challenging. So in that sense, I feel most people will relate to the film and draw something from it."

The short also features Abhishek Banerjee and Parul Gulati.

--IANS

aru/vnc