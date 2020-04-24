Lara Dutta: Was nervous to ride a bike in a sari

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 17:07:34 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta says she was nervous to ride a bike in a sari for a sequence for her debut digital show.

Lara led an all-women bike rally in a traditional nauvari sari in the particular sequence of the series, "Hundred".

"One of the best experiences for me as Soumya Sharma in 'Hundred' was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle in a nauvari sari! It's definitely something I've never done before! I used to ride bikes when I was a teenager but not since I moved to Mumbai," Lara said.

"It's been 20 years since I got onto a bike; so I was definitely nervous to get on the roads and ride a bike in a sari. I had an opportunity to ride with these women who were part of a proper rider's group. They've ridden for a lot of different causes and it was fantastic. So, all of us were dressed in a nauvari saris and as part of the show, we were celebrating gudi padwa at the police division that my character Soumya was part of. It was so much fun! We literally stopped traffic. It is certainly one the coolest thing I've done on screen in my life," she added.

In the series, Lara will be seen as ACP Saumya Shukla. The Hotstar Specials show chronicles the misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. Being described as a masala entertainer, the show also stars Rinku Rajguru.

It is co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes names like Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. The eight-episode series will launch on April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. It will tell their story as they get together to to accomplish their own goal in 100 days.

