Larry David comes out to defend Woody Allen

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Comedian Larry David says he doesn't think filmmaker Woody Allen "did anything wrong" after reading his memoir.

Allen's memoir titled "Apropos Of Nothing" has the actor-filmmaker addressing everything from his affair with Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn to the molestation accusation that another adopted daughter Dylan Farrow levelled against him. He has continued maintaining his "total" innocence.

The book had recently hit the headlines after a mass walkout by staff at its original publishers Hachette over the sexual assault allegations against Allen, and the publishing house subsequently dropped it. The book was later picked up for publication by Arcade Publishing.

In a NY Times quarantine-themed profile, Larry David, creator of "The Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm", defended Allen's book, reports ew.com.

The pair collaborated on the 2009 comedy "Whatever Works", with Allen helming the project and David serving as the film's lead.

"Yeah, it's pretty great, it's a fantastic book, so funny," David said of the filmmaker's newly released memoir "Apropos of Nothing".

"You feel like you're in the room with him and yeah, it's just a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong," he added.

Allen's book was released on March 23 by Arcade Publishing after it was dropped by Hachette Books following a backlash from employees who staged a walkout in support of author Ronan Farrow, Allen's son with Mia Farrow. Ronan has spoken out against Allen in support of his sister Dylan Farrow, who has repeatedly accused the director of molesting her as a child.

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations.

--IANS

sug/vnc