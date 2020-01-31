  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Last living member of Rani Jhansi regiment at MIFF 2020

Last living member of Rani Jhansi regiment at MIFF 2020

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 20:21:33 IST

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Rama Khandwala, the last living member of the Rani Jhansi regiment of the historic Azad Hind Fauj, attended the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2020, to attend a screening of the documentary short, "Elephants Do Remember".

The docu-film "Elephants Do Remember" narrates the life story of 94-year-old Rama Khandwala, who joined the Rani Jhansi Regiment of Indian National Army at the age of 17. "I was always inspired by the speeches of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. I belonged to a rich household and my grandfather was close friends with Mahatma Gandhi," she said.

She added: "At first, it was difficult because our training was no different from the sepoys but later every girl grew into it and loved being a part of it. Netaji always asked us to keep moving forward and wherever I am today is because of him. I have never met a leader as great as Netaji."

Filmmakers Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia and Manohar Singh Bisht were also present at the screening. "Due to her experience at the regiment and working with Netaji, Rama became avid in Japanese, which later helped her become a travel guide for Japanese tourists in Mumbai," said the film's director Swati Pandey.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsRicha Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

Richa Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

NewsHere's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

Here's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

NewsPenelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film

NewsJennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

NewsNicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

Nicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

News'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

Movie ReviewThe Gentlemen Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Gentlemen Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewGul Makai movie review: An unaccepted mockery

Gul Makai movie review: An unaccepted mockery

Movie ReviewBad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew