Last living member of Rani Jhansi regiment at MIFF 2020

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Rama Khandwala, the last living member of the Rani Jhansi regiment of the historic Azad Hind Fauj, attended the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2020, to attend a screening of the documentary short, "Elephants Do Remember".

The docu-film "Elephants Do Remember" narrates the life story of 94-year-old Rama Khandwala, who joined the Rani Jhansi Regiment of Indian National Army at the age of 17. "I was always inspired by the speeches of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. I belonged to a rich household and my grandfather was close friends with Mahatma Gandhi," she said.

She added: "At first, it was difficult because our training was no different from the sepoys but later every girl grew into it and loved being a part of it. Netaji always asked us to keep moving forward and wherever I am today is because of him. I have never met a leader as great as Netaji."

Filmmakers Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia and Manohar Singh Bisht were also present at the screening. "Due to her experience at the regiment and working with Netaji, Rama became avid in Japanese, which later helped her become a travel guide for Japanese tourists in Mumbai," said the film's director Swati Pandey.

