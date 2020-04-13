Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to unveil song 'Yaadein'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 14:17:49 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late composer Aadesh Shrivastava, will soon release a song titled "Yaadein" through which he and his co-singer Raveena Mehta wish to give a sense of hope during the ongoing COVID -19 crisis.

Avitesh is the lyricist, composer and singer of "Yaadein". He is joined by Raveena as a singer on the song.

"'Yaadein' encapsulates love and remembrance. A song that is rooted in the belief that above all else, love prevails," said Avitesh, whose debut single "Mein hua tera" had released in 2018.

Talking about the song, Raveena, a singer and songwriter who grew up in Belgium, UK and India, said: "As the world is faced with unprecedented circumstances in the battle of COVID-19, so many of us have been separated from our loved ones.

"We present 'Yaadein' with the hope that it can serve as a reminder that distance means nothing when someone means everything," she added.

Avitesh and Raveena also star in the video directed by Dhruwal Patel and produced by Dimple Mehta.

The song, a Kross-over Entertainment presentation, will be launched on April 14.

