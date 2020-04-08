  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Late Paul Walker's daughter shares a sweet video tribute

Late Paul Walker's daughter shares a sweet video tribute

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 19:48:54 IST

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared an unseen video of the actor seven years after his death.

The "Fast And Furious" actor Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic car accident in November 2013, and Meadow, who is typically private about her late father, gave fans an insight into a sweet moment they had shared.

The 21-year-old model and philanthropist shared an old video with Paul with her over two million Instagram followers on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the video, a door inside a trailer slowly cracks open as Paul jumps back in surprise.

Meadow is heard saying "surprise, happy birthday" as her father falls back on the bed behind him. The actor has a wide smile on his face as he grabs his chest, saying "you just scared the hell out of me".

He asked his daughter "what the hell are you doing", and he pulled her into a hug and they both fall back on the bed. Paul seemed excited and incredibly happy to see his daughter as he keeps repeating "no way" in disbelief.

"I never thought I'd share this," she wrote with the video on Instagram, adding: "But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India