Lena Dunham celebrates two years of sobriety

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Actress Lena Dunham is celebrating two years of being "clean and sober" with a reminder that it is a "miracle" that she "cant take for granted".

The "Girls" creator and actress reflected back on her two years of sobriety after giving up the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin through an Instagram post.

The 33-year-old celebrated the milestone by sharing a selfie of herself smiling at the camera as she looked back on her journey in the caption.

"It's a miracle I can't take for granted no matter how hard I try," she began.

"Two years ago I didn't think I needed to get sober. But a quiet voice inside me said, 'lay it down for a moment' and then other, louder voices helped me keep it up. To those voices -- you know who you are and thank you x infinity," she added.

The actress continued: "My heart pounds thinking of who I was two years ago. I was afraid to change but what actually happened was that I became myself again, a young and carefree self, a self who was clear in intention and bold in action and -- most of all -- free. We know, now more than ever, that we all need to be free."

While Dunham says her life isn't perfect since the big change, she feels she made the right call in becoming sober.

"When I first got sober, people often told me it was the best choice they'd ever made, the achievement of which they're most proud. That seemed crazy- NOT doing something was the best thing they'd ever done??? But they were right- not using and removing secrecy and self harm from my repertoire, has given me a life beyond my wildest dreams," she told her followers. "Not because it's perfect, but because it is really and truly mine," she said.

The actress concluded the note by encouraging those who may be dealing with addiction problems to seek help, writing, "There is real help available for people who feel they are beyond hope. So many people are waiting for you across a shaky but time tested bridge."

Dunham first spoke about her struggles with Klonopin during a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert", in which she said she started taking the medication after her anxiety held her back from daily activities and hindered her work.

--IANS

sug/vnc