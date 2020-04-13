Farhan Akhtar is a critically acclaimed actor and is known for providing the audience with a wide range of characters on the silver screen. He always emerges glorious whether he is directing, acting, singing or producing.

The actor has blazing dedication and fiery passion towards acting which is truly admirable. He has always received commendation from critics and the viewers alike. Read further to know the about the several films which won him numerous accolades:



Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was Farhan's directional debut. It did tremendously amazing in the Indian film industry. The film won National Award in 2001 for Best Feature Film in Hindi and several other awards. The film is about three friends that discover that post-collegiate life will test their tight-knit bond. It's an ode to friendship which is classic Bollywood must-watch.



Rock On

Rock On was Farhan's debut in acting. This was the first time we got to see the actor on silver screens. The musical drama film gave us an insight on the workings of a rock band and practically made rock in India more popular. The story is about four guys who form a rock band, but break up after they fail to make a success of it. They establish regular lives until they decide to reunite and take another shot at fulfilling their dreams. Farhan won much deserved National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.



Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a mega-hit film. The film touched heights that shattered the roof! The film won several regional awards including two awards at the 59th National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories. But most importantly the film taught us several things like how life is too short so we have to make most of each moment in the present or how we should dare to do things or die in fear. The film was a perfect salutation to friendship. Farhan blew our minds with his awe-striking performance.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was Farhans first sports biopic. The film is a biopic of Olympic medalist Milkha Singh. It won the actor several accolades and saw Farhan in a new sportsmen avatar. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag did exceedingly well in the box office and was declared to be a mega hit domestically as well as internationally. The film won several accolades and even received assuring reviews from the critics.

Toofaan

Toofaan is an upcoming film that will see Farhan in the avatar of a boxer. The film follows an enticing love story of a fictional character who is a boxer. The film is going to bring to us a spectacular sports drama and is all set to release on 18th September 2020. The film will surely brawl its way to the top of the box office and be yet another super duper hit from Farhan!