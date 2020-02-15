Lewis Capaldi does not want to write songs on chubbiness

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 06:15:32 IST

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Singer Lewis Capaldi is no more interested in writing songs "about being chubby".

In an interview with Times newspaper, Lewis acknowledged that there's a disconnect between the sadness of his songs and his cheerful personality, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"People say they wish my songs were more like my personality, but then I'd be 'Weird Al' Yankovic (American comedian). I don't want to write a song about being chubby. I don't want to write a song about my pubes.

"I've had the best few years of my life, but in the short periods when things have been bad I've put them into a song. They are more interesting to write about because those moments stick out," he said.

Lewis rose to fame with his song "Someone You Loved", which had released in 2018.

"I came up with that song and thought, 'People who like my music will love this. But it didn't do much when we first put it out and it felt like I was getting left behind. Slowly it started to pick up steam. Now everyone is sick of it," he added.

