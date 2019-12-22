  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Liam Hemsworth 'happy to be moving on'

Liam Hemsworth 'happy to be moving on'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Dec 2019 14:22:06 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Liam Hemsworth is reportedly enjoying spending time with model Gabriella Brooks, and that the "Hunger Games" star is "happy to be moving on" amid his divorce from singer-actress Miley Cyrus.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," a source told usmagazine.com of the 21-year-old Australian model who was spotted having lunch with Liam and his parents in Australia on December 13.

In photos, the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, were spotted greeting Brooks with hugs and smiles. "His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," the source added.

The sighting comes two months after Liam was spotted making out with Maddison Brown during a date night in New York on October 11.

"Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together," the source said.

Liam and Cyrus had split in August after being married for almost eight months.

Liam filed for divorce from Cyrus just 11 days after she confirmed their break-up. "He's not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on," the source said.

--IANS

nn/vin

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

NewsVarun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

NewsParineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

Parineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

NewsBirthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

News'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

FeatureBollywood Movie Remakes of 2019

Bollywood Movie Remakes of 2019

FeatureBollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne