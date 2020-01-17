Things are heating up between actor Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after his emotional split from Miley Cyrus and a brief romance with Maddison Brown.

The couple were seen cosying up in Byron Bay, as they kissed in full view of other beach goers.

The 30-year-old actor was spotted on a beach date with 23-year-old model Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay, Australia, on Jan. 13. Both of them looked love-struck as they snuck in a kiss and played around in the sand.

The pair were later seen frolicking in the sea before drying off with their towels and laying down on the sand to top up their tans.

According to People.com, Liam and Gabriella were first linked together in December 2019 and it seems that things are getting "serious". "Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told the publication.

Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents in December last year, and accoding to reports they spent New Year’s together too.