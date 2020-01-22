  1. Home
Liam Hemsworth spotted in casual wear post lunch with mom Leonie (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 14:01:57 IST

Liam Hemsworth was spotted while leaving a restaurant alongside his mom, Leonie on Monday afternoon (January 20) in Santa Monica, California. Liam and Leonie stopped by Elephante restaurant for lunch to kick off the week.

The 'Hunger Games' star sported sunglasses and a casual ensemble as the pair left the restaurant.

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth kisses girlfriend on a beach date

Liam wore blue pants, a white T-shirt and grey hoodie for the outing. He completed his look with a pair of Converse sneakers along with a black bracelet on his right-hand.

Meanwhile Leonie, who is an Australian school teacher, wore a checkered shirt, black jeans and boots along with a handbag and silver necklace. She paired her look with a brown leather jacket as she left the establishment with her son.

Just recently, Liam confirmed his romance with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks by putting on a very public display of affection at the beach in Byron Bay. He was spotted kissing the model, 23, on the beach earlier this month.

Liam had previously introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie over a family lunch in mid-December.

