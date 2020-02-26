  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Liam Neeson not fan of modern superhero movies

Liam Neeson not fan of modern superhero movies

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 12:04:11 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Liam Neeson has never understood the lure of starring in superhero movies because spending hours in the gym to "pump" up his muscles doesn't appeal to him.

The "Taken" star famously portrayed Batman's arch enemy Ra's al Ghul, also known as Henri Ducard, in 2005's "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012, but modern superhero blockbusters aren't top of his watch list, report aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm really not a huge fan of the genre," Neeson said to US news show Entertainment Tonight.

"I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff -- which I admire -- but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape. I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it -- and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't," he added.

Neeson says he enjoyed experiencing the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) when he portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode One -- The Phantom Menace", and although it pushed him as an actor, he found the special effects work tiring.

"The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it (CGI) was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting," he said.

Neeson did reprise the character for 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the final film in the latest franchise trilogy, but only returned for a small voiceover role.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsKasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag Basu to kill Prerna Sharma

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag Basu to kill Prerna Sharma

NewsKalki Koechlin poses with her daughter in a monochrome picture

Kalki Koechlin poses with her daughter in a monochrome picture

NewsSanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

NewsPankaj Tripathi's character Angrezi Medium is a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

Pankaj Tripathi's character Angrezi Medium is a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

NewsMore than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

More than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

NewsIshaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Ishaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

NewsSTATE OF SIEGE: 26/11 Trailer: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya as Commandos to save trapped people

STATE OF SIEGE: 26/11 Trailer: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya as Commandos to save trapped people

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of ButtaBomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Song Lyrics of ButtaBomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

NewsKatie Holmes talks about her nerve-racking experience in her forthcoming film – Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes talks about her nerve-racking experience in her forthcoming film – Brahms: The Boy II