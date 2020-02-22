Liam Payne steps out for sushi dinner

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 03:01:56 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Singer Liam Payne was recently spotted hile heading out for a sushi dinner here.

The One Direction singer looked chic in a blue shirt paired with black trousers as he headed to Matsuhisa sushi restaurant. He layered up in a black jacket and completed his look with leather brogues, reports dailymail.co.uk.

His outing comes after his sister Ruth shared a message about kindness due to the "negativity" her brother receives on Twitter.

Ruth admitted she worries about Payne's mental health and whether he is "strong enough" to cope with the pressure of fame, encouraging people to think twice before writing hurtful comments online.

She said: "I dont use twitter alot anymore as this is the darkest place ive seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and everyday it makes me worry if hes strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #bekind. (sic)"

