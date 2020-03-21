  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lily Allen says she's married to David Harbour before correcting herself

Lily Allen says she's married to David Harbour before correcting herself

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 17:23:34 IST

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Singer Lily Allen, while hosting an Instagram Live chat together with boyfriend David Harbour, said she is married to the actor before quickly correcting herself.

During the interaction with fans, the 34-year-old talked about her "No Shame" album while laying on a bed with the "Stranger Things" actor, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked by a fan how many of the 2018 album she has sold, she answered she had managed to sell only 5,000 copies.

When Harbour laughed in response, she told him: "I'm serious. That's how bad things are these days. You think you married a popstar? You didn't."

Realising she might have just spilled it all about their relationship, she quickly added: "Not that we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know."

To this, Harbour said: "But you are my wife."

Allen quickly replied: "Yes, we do pretend."

The chat lasted over 40 minutes, during which the twosome also talked about how coronavirus affected their career as they were forced to practice social distancing.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

NewsCoronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

FeatureYeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs