Linda Hamilton 'wants to be done with' 'The Terminator'

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Linda Hamilton would be happy to "never return" to "The Terminator" franchise unless she can star in a stripped down smaller film.

Hamilton, 63, returned to the franchise after nearly three decades for "Terminator: Dark Fate" last year (2019), which received strong reviews but disappointed at the box office - putting creator James Cameron's plans for a trilogy in jeopardy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She says that she'd be happy to not make another "Terminator" film, but if plans for a new movie go ahead, she said she should be less risky financially, with fewer expensive special effects.

"Something says to me... I don't know. I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake. Today's audience is just so unpredictable. I can't tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore.' That's not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody's mouth," Hamilton told The Hollywood Reporter.

Claiming she doesn't think that she'll return, Hamilton said: "It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done."

But, if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes."

--IANS

dc/skp/