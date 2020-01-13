  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan arrested

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan arrested

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 11:48:49 IST

New York, Jan 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan, is facing a felony charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

It was followed by an arrest on January 11, 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dina, 57, was behind the wheel of her 2016 Mercedes when she reportedly crashed into another vehicle outside a restaurant in New York and reportedly fled from the scene.

The other female driver began pursuing Dina, and followed her back to her home, where she was met by the police.

According to tmz.com, she refused to submit to field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody for DWI.

She was arraigned in court on Sunday morning, when she pleaded not guilty to the count, and was released.

Dina is due to be back in court on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, according to officials in Nassau County.

The charge she is facing is a felony due to her previous DWI record from 2013, when she was pulled over by cops for speeding, and was found to be more than twice over the legal limit.

She pleaded guilty to that incident and during sentencing in 2014, when she was ordered to complete community service, pay a fine, and had her licence suspended, she promised the judge: "There won't be a next time."

--IANS

dc/skp/

NewsRanveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

Ranveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

NewsDipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

NewsBombshell: Margot Robbie opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

Bombshell: Margot Robbie opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Salman Khan loses his composure over Shehnaaz's shenanigans

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Salman Khan loses his composure over Shehnaaz's shenanigans

NewsGigi Hadid, Zayn Malik celebrate birthday together

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik celebrate birthday together

NewsDwayne Johnson to star in comedy series

Dwayne Johnson to star in comedy series

NewsPoonam Dhillon opens up about her comeback

Poonam Dhillon opens up about her comeback

NewsRani Mukerji comes out in defence of married women being stereotyped

Rani Mukerji comes out in defence of married women being stereotyped

NewsVarun Dhawan wearing only underwear in the poster of 'Mr Lele'

Varun Dhawan wearing only underwear in the poster of 'Mr Lele'