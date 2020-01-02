  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lindsay Lohan to move back to US

Lindsay Lohan to move back to US

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 14:44:07 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Lindsay Lohan says she is planning to move back to the US to revive her career as an actor and singer.

In an interview in CNN's New Year's Eve telecast, the 33-year-old actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, opened up about her plans for 2020, reports people.com.

Asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said: "Yes, I do. I'm managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I'm doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I've worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys."

Lohan is slated to star in "Among The Shadows", which is slated to release on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan's first role in a feature film since 2013's "The Canyons".

She followed up her interview with an Instagram post that read: "The future is bright! Let us all give love, light and peace".

--IANS

sug/vin

NewsFarhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

Farhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

NewsCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

NewsSara Ali Khan to help raise funds for HIV affected children

Sara Ali Khan to help raise funds for HIV affected children

NewsAbhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

NewsAjay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

Ajay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

News'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

Song Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

NewsJacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

NewsFarhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

Farhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look