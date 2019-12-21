Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 16:00:54 IST

Everyone is eagerly waiting for 2020. Everybody must be having plans for New Year's Eve and 31st Night. We have also brought some movies for you which you can watch with your family.

Watching these comedy movies will make you go crazy. And you can bid farewell to 2019 with your family. These comedy movies will give you some knowledge along with laughing. We hope you like these movies list and your new year passed laughing.

Listed below are some Bollywood comedies that have tickled the funny bone of Bollywood fans in 2019.

Total Dhamaal

Housefull 4 

De De Pyaar De

Dream Girl

Arjun Patiala

Good Newwz

Chhichhore

Fraud Saiyaan

Luka Chuppi 

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Made In China

Khandaani Shafakhana

Judgementall Hai Kya

Bala

Pagalpanti 

Ujda Chaman 

Motichoor Chaknachoor

