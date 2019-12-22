Only a few days are left for 2019 to end. Hope 2020 brings happiness to everyone's life. Bollywood filmmakers have often been inspired to make films from books, real-life incidents and even from films made in different regions. In 2019, we have already seen several movies among them a few are remakes.

These filmmakers are motivated by the popularity and the love of the audience for the film and try to capitalize it by making a remake.

Check out the list of movies that were remade in Bollywood:

Bollywood Movie Remakes of 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh

The film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and is starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles along with Aparshakti Khurrana in supporting role.

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the movie is the official remake of the cult 2017 Telugu game changer ARJUN REDDY by Sandeep Vanga that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

The Body

It is the remake of a 2012 Spanish film of the same name. The Body will be the first film to see Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi together on the big screen.

Bharat

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014), which traces the history of South Korea parallel to a man's life, spanning from the 1950s to the 2010s.

Jersey

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to play the role of a cricketer in the Hindi version of the Telegu movie ‘Jersey.’ The film is said to get release in the theatres on 28 August 2020. As per media news, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the movie.

Coolie No.1

Sara Ali Khan's currently busy filming for the "Coolie No.1" remake. In this film, she will be working with Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Simmba

Simmba is the official remake of the 2015 Telugu film Temper, starring Jr NTR. Rohit Shetty, however, reportedly insisted that the film will not be a remake but fans would see a few scenes from the South film in Simmba.

Kizie Aur Manny

Mukesh Chhabra will be making his directorial debut with The Fault in Our Stars' Bollywood remake titled Kizie Aur Manny. The movie, produced by Fox Star Studios, will feature Mukesh’s protege Sushant Singh Rajput in lead and Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut as Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2011).