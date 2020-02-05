LITTLE WOMEN movie review is here. The coming of age period drama written and directed by Greta Gerwig is said to be the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

Nominated in six categories at the 92nd Academy Awards that includes best picture, best actress (Ronan), best supporting actress (Pugh), and best-adapted screenplay, The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep. Does it fulfills the expectations and stays true with the hype?. Let’s find out in the movie review of LITTLE WOMEN.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Every generation deserves LITTLE WOMEN and Greta Gerwig’s retelling of this 1868 classic by Louisa May Alcott may be non-linear but it’s preciously seamless.

The Story of LITTLE WOMEN

It’s the story of Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) and her sisters - as Meg March (Emma Watson), Amy March ( Florence Pugh) and Beth March (Eliza Scanlen). These four sisters share an inseparable bond and their zest to live a life on their own terms is something that is timelessly enriching.

LITTLE WOMEN movie review

When HAMLET marries PRIDE AND PREJUDICE to give birth to a seamlessly beautiful baby that comes of age for every woman/human. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation goes back and forth and a little different from Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 interpretation (starring Winona Ryder as Jo March). Greta Gerwig’s sly and smart inclusion of the feminist/women empowerment themes over here makes the decisive edge that cuts above previous adaptations.

Greta Gerwig’s LITTLE WOMEN moves ‘free’ and the back and forth narration is cleverly metaphoric signaling that fact that these women are bound to stay in every age and on their terms.

Saoirse Ronan’s truly deserves the Oscar nomination as Jo. The actress instantly at the very first frame makes her place in the heart and mind of the audience. The other actresses - Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen may not be in the centre stage as the story is told through Jo but their characters and their performance add value especially Florence Pugh as Amy March. Meryl Streep is amazing as Aunt March and Chris Cooper as Mr Lauren is outstanding.

The pleasantly eager mix of high spirits, the camaraderie between the sisters where the jealousy between Jo and Amy scores high point. Greta Gerwig brings all the shades of human emotions and aspiration to the core with a remarkable intimacy.

This is a progressive LITTLE WOMEN that has her ideas of romance and companionship and is willing to confront on the age old ideas of marriage though she gives her nod but her first baby remains her book.

French cinematographer Yorick Le Saux eye-popping cinematography adds grace. Costumer Jacqueline Durran outfits is perfect. Alexandre Desplat's music is soothingly genuine.

Final words

Greta Gerwig’s LITTLE WOMEN starring Saoirse Ronan as Jo is the woman we all want in any age and in any era. LITTLE WOMEN is a seamlessly enriching cinematic accomplishment that cannot be missed.

Rating 4/5