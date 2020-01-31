  1. Home
Lizzo surprises fans with Harry Styles duet

Lizzo surprises fans with Harry Styles duet (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 13:10:19 IST

Ahead of Super Bowl 2020, Harry Styles and Lizzo surprised fans by giving them a duet they’ve been waiting for.

Lizzo shocked her fans when she brought out Harry Styles during her Thursday night concert in Florida. Lizzo hit the stage as a guest performer at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series at Meridian Island, Miami.

The pair shared a playful onstage banter with a joint performance of the Minnesota rapper’s hit single 'Juice'. They sang and danced playfully as the crowd cheered in the audience.

Lizzo was scheduled to perform at the event ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl, which is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Harry Styles, who was not scheduled to perform, made a surprise entrance at the concert.

The pre-game events also include concerts featuring some of the most sensational artistes including Gun N Roses, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg among others.

